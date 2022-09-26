Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – After his inaugural speech at the United Nations General Assembly that stunned the world, President William Ruto has become an instant celebrity with world leaders now begging for his help.

The first to knock at Ruto’s door is none other than US President Joe Biden, who has begged him to help deal with China.

Speaking during an interview, Biden, through the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, urged Ruto’s administration to level the playing field for American companies to get equal opportunities as China to invest in Kenya.

She reiterated Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s affirmation that Kenyans ought to be given more opportunities to do business with Americans.

Whitman affirmed that Washington remains committed to continuing working with Nairobi in a bid to consolidate the bilateral engagement.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken was very clear when he was here in October 2021 that we didn’t want to say to Kenyans ‘you can’t do business with China’ but give Kenyans an opportunity to do more business with Americans.”

“And so, we are interested in making sure there is a level playing field for American companies and making sure that American companies understand the opportunity in Kenya,” she stated.

In addition, the US ambassador also expressed her desire to see an increase in exports from Kenya to America.

“One of the things that I’d very much like to see is exports from Kenya to the US improve significantly. It’s important for Kenya because of the foreign exchange reserves and the opportunity for American companies to import to Kenya,” he stated.

She revealed that the US considers Kenya an important ally and Biden himself told her so.

“Biden told me: Kenya is one of the most important countries in Africa, and so I’d like you to take up a post there. The other thing that I think would be a good fit for you and the United States is that Kenya is the East African leader in technology; with the mobile money services and the start-up community,” she stated.

