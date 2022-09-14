Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – President William Ruto wowed Kenyans with his eloquent and well-researched speech during his first speech after the inauguration yesterday.

During his speech, Ruto moved to fulfill some of the promises he made to Kenyans during his campaigns.

Among them is the appointment of six judges who were rejected by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, reducing the price of the fertilizer from Ksh 6,500 to Ksh 3,500, delinking the National Police Service from the presidency, and giving the Inspector General of Police more powers, moving to remove 14 million Kenyans from CRB and reverting the operations of clearing of goods back to the Port of Mombasa.

Speaking during his inauguration, the Head of State revealed that he would issue further instructions regarding the operation of the Mombasa port so as to enable the ease of doing business and boost the economy of Mombasa.

The movement of port operations to the Naivasha Dry Port was a major agenda during the campaigns.

“This afternoon, I will be issuing instructions for clearing of goods and other attendant operational duties to the port of Mombasa as I made a commitment to Kenyans. This will restore thousands of jobs in the City of Mombasa,” he stated.

