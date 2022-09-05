Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Supporters of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga have warned him not to celebrate in case Supreme Court rules in his favor and overturns President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

According to a Luo man who is an ardent supporter of Raila, Ruto will beat Baba very early in the morning in case Supreme Court does not uphold Ruto’s victory.

The man claimed that it was very clear that Ruto would win a presidential election if the country goes for a rerun as he had been busy on the ground, unlike Raila.

He also vowed not to demonstrate if Supreme Court gives a verdict that will not favor Raila Odinga on the presidential election petition.

According to the man, Azimio supporters were tired of voting for Raila, who always loses.

“Ata tukienda re-run Ruto atatunyorosha asubui, kwa sababu yeye ako busy kwa ground lakini Raila anaangalia mambo ya Bomas,” he added.

He accused Raila of not protecting his votes during the election but always waiting to go to court after losing.

“Raila did not protect his votes he just left them to be stolen. He saw this coming he could have prevented it.”

“Politics is about calculations, Ruto is currently convincing politicians who won seats as independent candidates to join his party while Raila is focusing on Supreme Court,” he said.

He also claimed that Luos, who voted for Raila, had already reported back to work, and no one was willing to travel home to vote again.

“Wajaluo wamesharudi nairiobi hakuna mwenye atampigia Raila iyo kura wakiweka re-run.”

“Sisi tunaomba tu Mungu akishindwa kwa iyo kesi bado tutampenda tu juu sisi hatuwezi choma barabara kwa sabubu tukichoma barabara tumechoma barabar yetu,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.