Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A Russian man set himself ablaze to avoid being conscripted into the war with Ukraine.

The man went to the Ryazan bus station in the southeastern city of Ryazan and lit himself on fire on Monday, September 26.

This comes less than a week after President Vladimir Putin announced the “partial mobilization” of up to 300,000 reservists.

“At the Ryazan bus station, a man set himself on fire,” Russian news outlet YA62 shared.

“He shouted that he did not want to participate in a special operation in Ukraine.”

After the flames fizzled out, the man can be seen being escorted to an ambulance by police.

One eyewitness told YA62 that he escaped with minor injuries, while the magazine Novaya Gazeta wrote that he had burns on over 90 percent of his body.