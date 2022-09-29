Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – The Kremlin on Tuesday September 27, said it will not request the extradition of Russians travelling abroad to avoid being called-up to fight in Ukraine, after reports and social media videos showed thousands of military-aged men crossing into neighbouring countries following Vladimir Putin’s order to call up 300,000 reservists.

“The Russian ministry of defence has not sent any request to the authorities of Kazakhstan, Georgia, or any other country for the alleged forced return to Russian soil of Russian citizens, and it is not planning to do so,” the ministry said in a statement Tuesday, September 27.

The ministry added that a mobile mobilisation office will be set up at the border in the “near future”.

Neighbouring countries have seen Russians arriving en masse since the draft was announced last Wednesday, with hours-long queues at border crossings.

Central Asian nation Kazakhstan said around 98,000 Russians entered the country since last Wednesday.

Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to protect the safety and welfare of Russians fleeing a “hopeless situation” on Tuesday.

Russians have also headed to Georgia, which saw the number of Russians arriving daily nearly double since the mobilisation announcement.