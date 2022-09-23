Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has clarified claims that President William Ruto’s government is selling donated fertiliser by Russian company Uralchem.

In a statement on Friday, the embassy stated that the fertilizer that is being distributed in the country was not donated and urged Kenyans to know how to differentiate between fake and real stories.

“Many fake reports on Russian fertilizers are circulating on local social media. The Embassy of the Russian Federation hereby requests all users to verify information on fertilizers in Kenya on official media resources of the Embassy,” the embassy stated.

Claims that Ruto’s government sold donated fertiliser went viral on Thursday after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flagged off Sh3.5 billion subsidised fertiliser.

The roll-out of the subsidised fertiliser was part of Ruto’s pledges to Kenyans in his speech during his September 13 inauguration.

Gachagua stated that the move was aimed at enabling farmers during the planting season and reducing the cost of living in the long run.

During his inauguration, Ruto reduced the cost of fertiliser from Ksh6,500 to Ksh3,500 per 50 Kg bag.

