Monday, September 5, 2022 – A Russian diplomat and two Russian citizens have been injured in a suicide bomb attack near the entrance to Moscow’s embassy in Kabul.

The bomber approached the gates of the embassy in the south of Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, September 5, but was shot dead by armed Taliban guards, Mail Online reports.

The explosives were detonated as the bomber was taken down.

A Russian diplomat, two Russian citizens, and security guard were among those injured in the blast, state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a source.

Reports said the explosives were detonated in a crowd of people who were queuing for their visa applications.

‘The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet,’ Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters. The bombing is the latest in a series of attacks across the country, which was seized by Taliban insurgents last year who overthrew the last Western-backed government.