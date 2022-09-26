Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Romelu Lukaku has ruled out a return to Chelsea as he plans to extend his stay at Inter Milan beyond this season.

The Belgium international returned to the San Siro on a season-long loan from Chelsea this summer and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker has no immediate plans to go back to Stamford Bridge.

Officials at the Serie A club are believed to be planning a renewal of his loan deal so that the 29-year-old extends his stay in Milan until the end of the 2023–24 season.

Inter signed Lukaku in 2019 after a frustrating spell at Manchester United. The Belgian went ahead to form a superb partnership with Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and the pair helped fire Inter to their Serie A title in 2021 – their first for 11 years.

Lukaku then made a £100m move to Chelsea in 2021, but things didn’t go

as planned, before he was banished to the bench by former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Since returning to Italy, the striker has scored two goals. But injury has forced Lukaku to miss Inter’s last six games.