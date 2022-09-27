Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism was captured in a viral video humiliating his wife Mercy Murugi during a church service.

In the video which is trending on TikTok, Ng’ang’a is seen seated at a table in front of his wife while preaching to his congregation.

The witty preacher goes ahead and reveals how he responded to a love message that his wife sent to him recently, professing her love for him.

“I don’t know if I should go back to school. I responded to her by saying God bless you. You had told me that you love me and I responded by saying God bless you.” Ng’ang’a says while looking at his visibly angry wife.

“These people have told me that is not how I should have responded. Now, why you are throwing the microphone away?” he poses.

“I want to know how it goes. We are many ignorant people in here, not just me. There are many ignorant men. These people have told me I should have responded by saying I love you too,” he adds.

His wife clearly suffered embarrassment.

The video sparked mixed reactions among Tik-Tok users.

“That woman is going through something which is killing her silently,” a user wrote.

“Heri kukaa single kuliko kuolewa na mtu kama huyu,” another user added.

Watch the viral video.

