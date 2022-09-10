Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – A passenger wants action taken against a rogue matatu conductor who endangered his life by throwing him out of a moving bus.

The disgruntled passenger boarded a minibus registration number KBR 683 B en route to Yaya Centre and paid the bus fare.

When he asked for change after approaching his destination, the conductor turned violent.

He allegedly threw him out of the moving bus and sped off.

Luckily, he sustained minor injuries.

He took to social media and urged the relevant authorities to take action against the rogue conductor.

