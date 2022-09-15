Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Tennis legend Roger Federer, 41, has announced that he will retire from the sport.

The Swiss star broke the news on social media on Thursday afternoon, September 15.

He thanked fans for the “unbelievable journey” he’s been on throughout his 24-year career.

He revealed that injures and recent fitness troubles made him realise that “it is time to end”, and that he will play his final match at next week’s Laver Cup in London.

Federer will go down as one of the all time greats of the game after winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon – more than any other player in history.

He wrote in a statement posted on Instagram: “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

“I know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41-years-old, I have played more than 1500 matches … I must now recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.”

Federer described himself as “one of the most fortunate people on Earth” and thanked his wife Mirka for “living through ever minute with me”, and signed off by saying: “To the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

See his full statement below.