Saturday, 24 September 2022 – Rafael Nadal broke down in tears alongside his friend Roger Federer as the Swiss Maestro bid farewell to the sport of tennis.

The pair teamed up to take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the Laver Cup last night, September 23.

The iconic duo just fell short by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11.

Federer cried as he was congratulated by Team Europe at the end of the match and the camera soon cut to Nadal who was also caught up in the emotions.

Nadal wept as they embraced one another in the middle of the court.

Later, both Federer and Nadal were sat next to one another courtside as they continued to cry while two-time BRIT Award winner Ellie Goulding performed.

Watch the video below

They’re crying next to each other. Rafa, Roger. Please make it stop. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/srfP38tGIX — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 23, 2022