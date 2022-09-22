Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Robert Sarver will be selling both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury after an NBA investigation revealed that he used the n-word multiple times during his tenure as an owner in the leagues.

The NBA investigation also revealed that Sarver made inappropriate comments toward women, and didn’t treat his employees fairly or equally.

Commissioner Adam Silver who fined him $10 million and suspended him one year over the offence, had insisted the punishment was strong enough.

Sarver however announced on Wednesday morning September 21, that he is “beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and the Mercury”, just after fans and multiple star players including LeBron James, Chris Paul and Draymond Green called for more severe sanctions.

He said in the statement;

“Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together — and strengthened the Phoenix area — through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past.”I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world.

“I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, then fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.”In the meantime, I will continue to work on becoming a better person, and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways. Thank you for continuing to root for the Suns and the Mercury, embracing the power that sports has to bring us together.”