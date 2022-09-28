Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has commended President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up, which he unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Alai, who is a former blogger, stated that it was a good start for the head of state to unveil his cabinet and hope they will unite the already divided country.

He said the cabinet line-up tried to reflect the face of Kenya, and as an Azimio One Kenya Alliance adherent, they are watching Ruto’s government keenly.

“The cabinet unveiled by Ruto is a good start. I hope that they will unite this country. This is a good start. Tried to have the face of Kenya. But we are watching keenly,” Alai stated.

He, however, said the position where Ruto failed is to nominate former Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament, Ezekiel Machogu, as the new Education Cabinet Secretary.

Alai wondered if the President valued education after appointing Machogu to head the troublesome docket.

“The worst choice for an Education Minister. President Ruto, do you value the education of Kenyans? Do you? @WilliamsRuto,” Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.