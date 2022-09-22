Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, has attacked President William Ruto after he addressed the United National General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York on Wednesday.

Taking to the podium, Ruto delivered a seemingly flawless 30-minute address and appeared to have mastery of the issues he presented.

The Head of State opened his address by alluding to the “free and fair election” that he won. The election, he said, “Not only stands as a testimony of the universal power of democracy but also of the manifest ability of African peoples to invest in stronger nations and a secure future.”

Reacting to Ruto’s speech, Alai who is an Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, blasted the President, saying his ‘soprano voice’ is making him unpresidential.

Alai compared Ruto’s voice to that of beleaguered Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss, Nick Mwendwa.

“I think that Ruto hangs out a lot with Nick Mwendwa. Hence the soprano creeping into our President’s voice. The Soprano boy is making the President unpresidential. Omiyo NÏck Mwendwa must be stopped,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.