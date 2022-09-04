Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Retired Kenyan socialite, Risper Faith, has received a new car from her wealthy husband, Brian.

Brian bought his wife the car to apologize to her after a recent disagreement.

She posted photos of the new whip on her Instagram stories and said that she has accepted the apology.

“Apology accepted. New car,” she wrote.

Risper recently hinted that her marriage was on the rocks but failed to reveal what was causing friction between her and her husband.

“Marriage is a scam,” she wrote a cryptic post on her Instagram account a few days ago.

The couple got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony after meeting on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.