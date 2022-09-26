Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Rihanna has confirmed she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Barbadian singer, 34, announced the news Sunday September 25, by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm holding a football.

The post marks Rihanna’s first social media activity since giving birth to her first child in May.

The NFL also Tweeted the big news with the same snap and the message ‘Let’s GO-#SBLVII’

A statement released by Roc Nation founder Shawn Jay-Z Carter, read: ‘Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.’

A statement from Apple Music read, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,’ shared Seth Dudowsky who is the NFL Head of Music. ‘Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.’

‘Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.’

This comes after the singer turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. The superstar said she declined the invitation because of the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated.

The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the US national anthem at the beginning of games to protest police brutality and racial inequality. After he became a free agent, no teams signed him.

The quarterback sued the NFL in November 2017, accusing team owners of collusion in not hiring him.