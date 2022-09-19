Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has predicted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Khamisi, claimed that due to the ongoing wrangles in Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will soon abandon President William Ruto and join Raila Odinga’s side.

The MP further stated that in 2027, Raila Odinga will not run as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project but will vie as his own man.

“In 2027, Raila will not run as Uhuru’s project but Raila himself and he will win early in the morning. Gachagua will be on Baba’s side and so will all of Mt Kenya,” Amisi stated.

Already there is a simmering disquiet in the Mt Kenya region, with residents accusing Ruto of trying to short-change Gachagua by sidelining him while making major decisions in the government.

