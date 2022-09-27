Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Barely two weeks after taking office, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been ubiquitous, from making controversial pronouncements to riding in President William Ruto’s military helicopter.

And now he does not just want to ride in Ruto’s chopper but wants his own helicopter and fixed-wing plane.

According to a tender published today, Gachagua’s office is seeking helicopter and fixed airwing services in the latest tender notice.

Also announced in the notice was the provision of air tickets and tent services.

“The government through the Office of the Deputy President invites tenders for the following; provision of air charter services (helicopter), provision of air charter services (fixed airwing), and provision of air ticketing services,” the tender notice read in part.

Interested bidders will have to part with Ksh200,000 for the tendering of helicopter and fixed airwing services.

Tendering for air ticketing will be charged at Ksh100,000.

“Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from and inspect the bidding documents at the Procurement Office Harambee House Annex 1” Floor, in person or against a written application,” the notice continued.

ODP set October 11 at 10 am as the deadline for interested service providers to place their bids.

This comes at a time many Kenyans cannot afford basic needs thanks to President William Ruto’s order to remove subsidies from fuel and UNGA. Some of them are even dying as a result of the drought that has ravaged 23 counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.