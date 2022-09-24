Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – One of the 48 Laws of Power by Robert Green states that never outshine your master.

This, unfortunately, seems to be what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is doing to President William Ruto, who is away in the US attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Since their inauguration, Gachagua has been firing from all cylinders; from his inaugural speech at Kasarani which stunned everyone, to his interviews and to his maiden trip to Kisumu where he was given a warm reception to the utter shock of everyone.

In fact, Luos blocked his convoy, demanding him to address them, and he obliged.

In doing all these, Gachagua has eclipsed his boss William Ruto; something that may become problematic for him, considering that the president is a hard man to overshadow.

Already, Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Gachagua to go slow because Ruto might just come for him.

In a tweet yesterday, Ngunyi opined that Gachagua is trying to outshine Ruto, and that knowing the President, he won’t take it lightly.

“Dear Riggy G. First LAW of POWER: Never OUTSHINE your MASTER. You did this on Inauguration Day. And today you FLEW in a military PLANE to Kisumu wearing SHADES. Country LOVED it. But remember this from the Arap Moi COOKBOOK of POLITICS: The Presidency is a JEALOUS institution,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.