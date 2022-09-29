Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted the media for misquoting his remarks on the Shamba system.

Speaking at a burial in Baringo last Saturday, Gachagua said President William Ruto’s government will reintroduce the Shamba system to increase food production in the country.

Clarifying the issue on Wednesday, Gachagua said what he meant is that farmers won’t be invited to farm inside existing forests.

He explained that instead, the farmers plant trees on allocated forest lands alongside their crops and vacate them once the trees mature.

“When I was in Baringo, I did announce to the people of Kenya that we have a serious programme on afforestation. There is a lot of land within the forest reserve that has been earmarked for tree-planting and we are going to mobilise farmers to assist us to plant trees in those areas that have no trees and take care of them as they farm until the trees are of age and then the forest can continue growing,”

“When you twist it that we have said we are going to bring the farmers to come and farm in the forest, that is in bad taste,” he said.

The second in command also addressed the press directly, challenging them to report objectively.

“You have had a habit over the campaign period to always twist what we say in public to suit your own needs. We want to tell the press the campaign is over, report us objectively,” he stated.

