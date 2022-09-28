Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s mother, Josephine Wambui, has broken her silence on what her son told her two days before he died under mysterious circumstances.

Speaking yesterday, Wambui noted that she had a lengthy conversation with Gicheru, who did not, at any point, complain of any underlying health complications.

Instead, she narrated that her son, who was full of life, checked on the family’s progress.

“It is not easy for someone to just collapse and die. Police must probe what happened because my son never complained. He was not sick,” she maintained.

“I spoke to him last Friday and he told me he was doing okay. He then asked me if my other siblings and myself visit our elderly mother and I told him we do. He was very soft-spoken; he only cared about his family,” Gicheru’s sister, Ruth Njoroge, added.

The aggrieved family maintained that the government must expedite investigations to establish what caused Gicheru’s sudden death.

Gicheru was an ICC suspect, having been accused by The Hague-based court of interfering with witnesses leading to the collapse of the case against President William Ruto.

His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home with the government waiting for the family’s approval to conduct a postmortem examination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.