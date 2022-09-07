Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Sylvanus Osoro, has revealed how Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i abused President-Elect William Ruto prior to the August 9th Presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Osoro, who swam against the tide and was re-elected on the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party ticket in Kisii county, said when they were campaigning together with Ruto in Nyamira county, the President-elect showed him a message on his phone from Matiang’i which read, “You are an idiot”

Osoro said the President-elect was almost shedding tears but to comfort him, he showed him a message he received from Matiang’i that was equaly demeaning.

Matiang’i is among a cabal of senior government officials who disrespected Ruto and it is not yet clear how the President-elect will deal with these officers when he is sworn in as President next week.

Another officer who abused the President-elect is Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who according to sources, is planning to go to exile in Australia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.