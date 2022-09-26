Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB REF: CCO 006/2022- RESEARCH OFFICER

Duties /Responsibilities

Conduct research with an aim of drafting relevant policy papers;

Support the organization and management on events, meetings and campaigns to ensure the implementation of the research, policy and advocacy programs;

Track, scan and analyze policy and advocacy environment, recommending strategic opportunities for KUSCCO engagement in undertaking advocacy/policy specific analysis;

Keep abreast with key issues related to the work of KUSCCO including monitoring of policy related activities of key stakeholders;

Represent KUSCCO at public engagement events;

Facilitate, participate, take notes and prepare minutes and coordinate agenda of policy and advocacy activities;

Build and maintain relationships with KUSCCO stakeholders;

Contribute to the development of reports and feedbacks advocacy issues/funders and partners.

In collaboration with Advocacy manager key stakeholders, identify and lead resource mobilization development opportunities contributing to concept and proposal development and donor reports;

Establish and maintain all documentation, data and information systems related to research, policy and advocacy;

Develop policy and research tools, frameworks and curriculum to strengthen the advocacy capacity of KUSCCO staff and primary stakeholders

Job requirement

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject (Public Policy, Political Sciences, Economics) Certificate in Research methods, policy or advocacy

3years experience in research, policy and advocacy initiatives in a non—profit making organization

Experience in qualitative and quantitative research methodologies

Experience in conducting policy analysis and synthesizing technical information and materials for decision making for advocacy actions

Experience in management and coordination of research, policy and advocacy-related events

Knowledge of data analysis software e.g. SPSS, Stata etc

Excellent oral and written communication skills for a range of audiences

Strong research and policy development skills

Presentation, training and facilitation skills

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills

Strong planning and project management skills

How to Apply

If you meet the specific requirements for the position of interest, apply online paying keen attention to the following two (2) step process;

By filling in the data form from the link https://forms.gle/oz22pDyURSA39ser5. Followed by Sending an Application Letter addressed to:

The Group Managing Director

KUSCCO Center 4th Floor Upper Hill,

Kilimanjaro Avenue

P.O. box 28403-00200

Nairobi.

Together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), indicating current and expected salary, contacts of at least three references and daytime telephone. Attach copies of certificates/testimonial and email to recruitment@kuscco.com.

Application deadline: 7th October, 2022 at 5:00pm. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.