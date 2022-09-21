Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tanzania Impact Research Analyst

About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa, we make farmers more prosperous by providing quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural training to improve harvests. On average, the farmers we serve harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

To learn more about our work, take a look at our Why Work Here blog for more information.

About the Role

We are looking for a Tanzania Impact Research Analyst in Iringa, Tanzania who will translate data analysis and results into relevant programmatic recommendations that steer our short- and long- term impact strategy, increase farmer impact, and improve our operations.

Responsibilities

You will lead the Monitoring, Evaluation, & Learning department and provide long term strategic data driven recommendations

You will estimate impact using advanced quantitative research and data analysis tools

You will work with in-country and global team members to identify research goals, create survey tools, design efficient field and phone data collection strategies, analyze the results, and report the results, including our annual impact analysis.

Your direct reports will include a Field Specialist and Phone Team Coordinator and you will indirectly manage a team of 70+ staff

You will work with fellow Monitoring, Evaluation, & Learning Leads and the global MEL team to share insights on Data Quality Management (DQM) procedures, refine impact evaluations and peer-review statistical analyses in Stata

You will report to the Tanzania Country Deputy Country Director with a dotted line to the Global MEL Deputy Director

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

Across all roles, these are the general qualifications we look for. For this role specifically, you will have:

3+ years experience in advanced quantitative data analysis, research, or impact evaluation and team management

Advanced statistical analysis/econometrics background (can use high level coding software)

Can perform complex functions and create graphs using Stata, R or Python

Masters degree in International Relations, Public Policy, Statistics, Economics, or related field preferred, but not strictly required.

Fluency in English is required. Fluency in Kiswahili is not required, but an added advantage.

Preferred Start Date

As soon as possible

Job Location

Iringa, Tanzania

Benefits

Health insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefits

Eligibility

One Acre Fund can support a work permit for this role. However, nationals of (or those with an extensive professional background and work history in) our countries of operation are preferred.

How to Apply

Application link and Job description: https://grnh.se/da2561d71us

Application Deadline

15 October 2022

One Acre Fund never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. Official One Acre Fund emails will always arrive from an @oneacrefund.orgaddress. Please report any suspicious communication here (globalhotline@oneacrefund.org), but do not send applications or application materials to this email address.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), and anti-racism are deeply connected to our organization’s mission and purpose. One Acre Fund aspires to build a culture where all staff feel consistently valued, represented, and connected – so that our team can thrive as professionals, and achieve exceptional impact for the farmers we serve.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.