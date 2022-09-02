Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Environmental Justice Research Fellowship

Natural Justice is an African non-profit organization specializing in environmental justice. Natural Justice uses the law to support communities participate in decisions that affect their land, culture, and environment. We are a close-knit and nurturing collective that places emphasis on facilitating opportunities for the professional and personal growth of its members.

Natural Justice has been working with communities, NGOs, and government agencies in Kenya since 2009. Together with our partners, we conduct comprehensive research on environmental and human rights law, use community legal empowerment approaches, including community paralegals, to support communities protect their access to lands, resources, and traditional knowledge, provide legal advice and training to project partners, comment on environmental impact assessments, and make submissions on law and policy. Our projects are carried out in Kenya under three main programmatic streams: affirming community rights, defending community rights, and standing with communities. To learn more about the work of Natural Justice please refer to http://www.naturaljustice.org

What does the Environmental Justice Research (EJR) Fellowship offer?

The EJR Fellowship offers an exciting opportunity to young, up and coming Kenyan professionals who are passionate about supporting communities in securing rights to their lands, resources, and knowledge, by carrying out quality evidence-based research. The fellows will be introduced to a broad spectrum of issues within environmental justice and provide hands-on experience and training in research, legal empowerment, data collection and analysis and advocacy. Over the duration of the Fellowship, the fellows will have the opportunity to spend time and work directly with communities, community-based organizations, and community paralegals.

We are specifically looking for individuals who can, among other tasks, undertake the following:

Assist in developing and applying research methodologies and supporting programme teams on research good practice.

Support in background research and review of literature and other relevant documents/reports relevant to ongoing research and projects

Support in both primary and secondary quantitative and qualitative data collection, analysis and interpretation for ongoing research and projects in the organization

Assist in managing databases for legal compliance.

Assist in conducting research and writing opinions on core programme issues.

Assist in the implementation of the research, monitoring, evaluation and learning processes for our programmatic work, Including maintaining and up to date database on project indicators

Support in writing publications, research reports, concept documents, academic papers, and organizational reports.

Keep up to date with relevant research and policy developments.

Analyze factors/ problems affecting the achievement of results, recommends corrective actions, and follows up on recommendations with the local partners, government entities, and other organizations to expedite implementation and meet targets.

Participate in other relevant duties as may be assigned under the Research, Monitoring Evaluation and Learning Department

The Fellowship will be for a period of up to 11 months, full time. A modest salary will be offered. The successful applicants will be required to begin by November 2022.

Selection Criteria

Qualifications and Personal Profile:

A Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, or related discipline.

Skills in empirical research, data collection, analysis and in writing evidence-based reports and advocacy materials with practical recommendations.

Ability to engage in both primary and secondary research.

Excellent writing skills with the ability to critically analyze and present research findings in a concise manner.

A passion for learning and a commitment to environmental justice.

Ability to work productively and to meet deadlines.

Reliability and attention to detail.

Ability to work both independently and as a team member.

A willingness to travel on a regular basis on short notice and sometimes for extended periods.

An awareness of and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and orientations.

A commitment to continuous learning and to self-development with a focus on professionally promoting organizational interests, objectives, and values.

Fluency in English and Kiswahili.

Kenyan citizen or authorized to work in Kenya

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted via email to admin.nbo@naturaljustice.org with ‘EJ Research Fellowship’ as the subject line.

Applications must include:

A cover letter that indicates a) why you believe environmental justice research is important in Kenya, and b) why you are interested in the EJ Research Fellowship. A detailed CV with the names and contact of three references: and One sample of your written work, no longer than ten (10) pages (for example, articles or research reports) written by you (I.e., not jointly written or edited by other people).

Please ensure that your application speaks to the required qualifications, experience, personal profile and key roles and responsibilities. Please do not apply if you do not meet the required experience

Applications Deadline

All applications are to be sent on or before Tuesday 6th September 2022.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.