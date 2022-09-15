Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Executive – Client Service

Main Purpose of the Job

Business planning, client service, project management and leadership to achieve company business objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achieving business targets through prospecting and converting enquiries into commissioned projects from both existing and potential clients.

Client relationship management through regular formal and informal communication and meetings; keeping abreast of the respective client industry and business; advising clients on relevant research to address their needs; following up on existing and potential research projects; and updating clients on status of their projects.

Ensuring the completion of the necessary documentation on approval of proposals, quotations, or project assignment contracts to facilitate proper and early commissioning and payment of projects.

Research project management including brief taking, proposal development, data collection, analysis briefing, report writing and presentation.

Overseeing the execution of research projects, consistent with the company’s operating systems, to ensure timely and accurate execution of all parts of the projects.

Developing and growing the team of people working with you by motivating, training, appraising, and guiding them.

Collecting the final payment and getting client feedback on completed research projects.

Any other task that may be assigned by your supervisor or the Managing Director.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, statistics, commerce, economics or any other related field.

Post graduate marketing diploma is desired.

At least 2 years’ client service experience in a reputable market research agency.

Additional exposure in marketing, brand management, or advertising is desired.

Ability to work long hours and to withstand pressure.

Local and international travel.

Good analytical skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Team building and team leadership skills.

Good organization skills.

Good computer skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Superior presentation skills.

Online and offline (traditional marketing) experience.

How to Apply

Please send your profile to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke