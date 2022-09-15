Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Research Executive – Client Service
Main Purpose of the Job
Business planning, client service, project management and leadership to achieve company business objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Achieving business targets through prospecting and converting enquiries into commissioned projects from both existing and potential clients.
- Client relationship management through regular formal and informal communication and meetings; keeping abreast of the respective client industry and business; advising clients on relevant research to address their needs; following up on existing and potential research projects; and updating clients on status of their projects.
- Ensuring the completion of the necessary documentation on approval of proposals, quotations, or project assignment contracts to facilitate proper and early commissioning and payment of projects.
- Research project management including brief taking, proposal development, data collection, analysis briefing, report writing and presentation.
- Overseeing the execution of research projects, consistent with the company’s operating systems, to ensure timely and accurate execution of all parts of the projects.
- Developing and growing the team of people working with you by motivating, training, appraising, and guiding them.
- Collecting the final payment and getting client feedback on completed research projects.
- Any other task that may be assigned by your supervisor or the Managing Director.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, statistics, commerce, economics or any other related field.
- Post graduate marketing diploma is desired.
- At least 2 years’ client service experience in a reputable market research agency.
- Additional exposure in marketing, brand management, or advertising is desired.
- Ability to work long hours and to withstand pressure.
- Local and international travel.
- Good analytical skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Team building and team leadership skills.
- Good organization skills.
- Good computer skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Superior presentation skills.
- Online and offline (traditional marketing) experience.
How to Apply
Please send your profile to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
