Research Executive – Client Service

Main Purpose of the Job

Business planning, client service, project management and leadership to achieve company business objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Achieving business targets through prospecting and converting enquiries into commissioned projects from both existing and potential clients.
  • Client relationship management through regular formal and informal communication and meetings; keeping abreast of the respective client industry and business; advising clients on relevant research to address their needs; following up on existing and potential research projects; and updating clients on status of their projects.
  • Ensuring the completion of the necessary documentation on approval of proposals, quotations, or project assignment contracts to facilitate proper and early commissioning and payment of projects.
  • Research project management including brief taking, proposal development, data collection, analysis briefing, report writing and presentation.
  • Overseeing the execution of research projects, consistent with the company’s operating systems, to ensure timely and accurate execution of all parts of the projects.
  • Developing and growing the team of people working with you by motivating, training, appraising, and guiding them.
  • Collecting the final payment and getting client feedback on completed research projects.
  • Any other task that may be assigned by your supervisor or the Managing Director.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, statistics, commerce, economics or any other related field.
  • Post graduate marketing diploma is desired.
  • At least 2 years’ client service experience in a reputable market research agency.
  • Additional exposure in marketing, brand management, or advertising is desired.
  • Ability to work long hours and to withstand pressure.
  • Local and international travel.
  • Good analytical skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Team building and team leadership skills.
  • Good organization skills.
  • Good computer skills.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Superior presentation skills.
  • Online and offline (traditional marketing) experience.

How to Apply Please send your profile to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

