Kenya Life Panel Survey (KLPS/Tracking) Project

POSITION: Research Associate (1 position)

REPORTING TO: Associate Research Manager

START DATE: 14th November 2022

LOCATION: Busia

DURATION: 1 Year (Renewable)

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a research and policy non-profit Organization that discovers and promotes effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA brings together researchers and decision-makers to design, rigorously evaluate, and refine these solutions and their applications, ensuring that the evidence created is used to improve the lives of the world’s poor.

About the project: The Kenya Life Panel Survey is a longitudinal study that seeks to rigorously examine the medium to-long term impacts of several programs that invested in rural Kenyan youth then (now young adults). These programs include the Primary School Deworming Project (PSDP), which provided deworming treatment to primary school students in rural Kenya between 1998 and 2002, the Girls’ Scholarship Program (GSP), which provided merit based scholarships to young women in a separate set of primary schools in rural Kenya in 2001 and 2002, and the Vocational Training Voucher Program (VTVP), which provided vouchers to a subset of PSDP and GSP participants allowing them to obtain vocational training between 2009 and 2010 and lastly Start-up Capital for Youth (SCY) program which subsequently randomly allocated unconditional cash grants to support the start-up or expansion of small businesses, among the same sample of individuals who were part of the TVVP. The KLPS panel data collection effort seeks to follow recipients of these programs into adulthood and collect information on a range of life outcomes, with particular focus on expenditure, income, health, education, labor market participation, migration, fertility and marriage among others. We are prepping to start the round-5 of data collection that is focused on the aging of the participants and will have both Dried Blood Spots (DBS), cognitive module and Kids modules components. Currently we are in the piloting phase of the round-5 f data collection.

About the Position: The Research Associate, under the general supervision of the Associate Research Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures, coordinates the facilitation of field and data activities and functions within IPAK. This position will be based in Busia and oversee the day-to-day running of both KLPS Nairobi and Busia offices in close consultation with the Associate Research Manager. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Research Associate, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Associate Research Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Data Management

Data Processing, and Storage

o Designing smooth, functioning, and timely data flow between various project activities according to Standard Operating Procedures.

o Using STATA to process and clean data, prepare summary statistics.

o Designing Stata auditing tools for high frequency checks and back-checks.

o Supporting the Office Assistant in maintaining proper storage of all paper surveys in a secure, well-organized, and well-documented repository.

o Ensuring proper storage of all computer data including regular backups.

o Ensuring strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures of Dried Blood Spots (DBS) as well as other study modules.

Survey Programming

o Developing data collection instruments for computer-aided interviews (CAI) using Survey CTO, phone surveys and field-based paper surveys.

o Designing and pre-testing of data collection tools data entry tools.

o Conducting spot checks for the field enumerators and providing feedback accordingly • Data Protection and Security

o Ensuring all staff comply with all policies and procedures related to data protection.

o Ensuring appropriate computer security on devices handling data using password protection and encryption.

o Controlling physical access to paper surveys, computers, and any other sensitive materials.

Policy and Documentation

o For all areas of responsibility, contribute to the development of policy briefs, Project summary web page as well as compliance with all aspects of Policy Minimum Must Dos (MMDs).

Field Management

Human Subjects

o Ensuring that all field team comply with the IRB requirements including the study’s human subject’s protocol

o Managing IRB for the project including preparing the documents for submission as well as timely submission as required

Field Logistics

o Conducting spot checks for the field enumerators and providing feedback accordingly. o Supporting the process of locating respondents, ensuring compliance with protocols o Supporting project guidelines governing field staff who work remotely and locally o Aid in preparation supply procurement, upkeep, and calibration of field supplies

o Supervising field activities with the other field management team

o Send weekly field report to the PI team

Human Resource Management

o Participating in the selection process for staff hiring and assist with training as needed

o Assisting with staff evaluations and make recommendations regarding renewal of staff contracts

o Enforcing all IPAK policies and communicate regularly with management team • Financial Management

o Keeping track of project expenses and prepare financial summary reports

o Review expense reports and share feedback and/or reports as required

Perform any other assigned duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed

Qualifications and Experience:

Preferably Master’s degree in management, social sciences, public policy, or related fields. Bachelor’s degree (required).

Proven 5 and above years of field management experience. Extensive experience supervising, designing, and implementing data collection and/or field work activities, and managing teams of field workers.

Previous experience in managing data collection and survey administration for adult household surveys and the kid’s assessments (preferred)

Experience in training staff to improve data collection efforts and their accuracy (required)

Advanced experience in programming along survey with multiple randomization and skips using surveyCTO (required)

Ability to manage and clean complex datasets, preferably, using STATA (required)

Advanced user of Microsoft Office suite especially use of Excel to generate summary productivity reports (Required).

Proven experience in coordinating and managing multiple large datasets.

Excellent financial and organizational management skills.

Flexible, self-motivating, able to manage multiple teams in different locations efficiently, and team player (required)

Demonstrated ability to manage high-level relationships with stakeholders including multiple PI team(s) and government partner(s).

Experience in coordinating and managing multiple modules running at the same time (preferred) • Excellent oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili • Excellent supervisory and management experience related to fieldwork and data collection

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Research Associate–KLPS. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.