Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



MMC Research Assistant

Interested candidates should have a passion for research on issues of mixed migration and understanding the experiences of refugees and migrants as they move to, within, and from East and the Horn of Africa, and Southern Africa. MMC provides opportunities for learning and developing to advance research skills and migration expertise. An ongoing project in which the Research Assistant will be involved focuses on qualitative data collection and transcription with children and youth on the move along key mixed migration routes in East Africa, and from East to North Africa.

Key responsibilities:

Data Management

Work closely with the Research and Policy Specialist to support MMC’s qualitative data management needs, including transcriptions and developing transcription protocols;

Assist on coding and labelling variables to be used in qualitative analysis.

Data Collection

When project needs arise, carry out data collection using qualitative tools (e.g., focus group discussion guides, semi-structured interview guides);

Assist in developing qualitative tools.

Assist with organizing fieldwork logistics.

Data Analysis, Visualization and Factsheet Production

Support with the visualization of data in graphs, tables and other relevant formats;

Carry out qualitative data analysis in support of the research agenda;

Produce factsheets based on qualitative data analysis to be shared with programming partners.

Other

Carry out desk research and mapping to support MMC’s various research projects;

Take notes and write up briefings for meetings;

Support MMC’s communications needs as needed, including the organization of research events and other outreach;

Assist the team with administrative or any other tasks related to the running of MMC and its projects.

About you

In this position, you are expected to demonstrate DRC’s five core competencies:

Striving for excellence: You focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process.

Collaborating: You involve relevant parties and encourage feedback.

Taking the lead: You take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation.

Communicating: You listen and speak effectively and honestly.

Demonstrating integrity: You act in line with our vision and values.

Qualifications and Experience

BA in social sciences. Specific course work in the field of migration and in qualitative data collection and analysis is highly desirable.

MA or MSc in the social sciences is desirable.

At least one year experience working in qualitative research or a Masters in the social sciences where a thesis was submitted;

Excellent writing and editing skills; demonstrated ability to synthesize and condense information;

Experience in transcription, coding, and qualitative analysis is highly desirable;

is highly desirable; Experience in NVIVO, ATLAS or a similar software is an asset;

is an asset; Experience in generating graphs and tables of data (Excel) is highly desirable;

(Excel) is highly desirable; Previous experience working with international NGOs is an asset;

Enthusiastic about learning, pushing limits, and finding new solutions;

Strong verbal and written communication aptitude;

Working verbal and written knowledge in Arabic , Amharic and/or Somali is an asset;

, and/or is an asset; Strong attention to details and rigor in dealing with qualitative data.

Conditions

Contract: 3 months contract with possibility of extension, subject to funding and performance. Salary and other conditions are offered in accordance with DRC’s Terms of Employment for Kenyan Staff ; Employment band NMI

Availability: 1st October 2022

Duty station: This position is based in Nairobi Regional Office

Reporting Line: Regional Manager, MMC East and Southern Africa

Providing equal opportunities We are committed to creating an inclusive and positive work environment based on mutual respect for all employees. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, age, ability, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, or any other factor. At DRC we celebrate diversity and appreciate our employees for the people they are and their unique skills, backgrounds, and perspectives. We encourage all interested candidates to apply.

Promoting high standards : DRC’s capacity to ensure the protection of and assistance to refugees, IDP’s and other persons of concern depends on the ability of our staff to uphold and promote the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct in relation DRC’s values and Code of Conduct, including safeguarding against sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. DRC conducts thorough and comprehensive background checks as part of the recruitment process

How to Apply

Application and CV

Only motivated applications that address the stipulated duties and meet the required qualifications, sent together with a CV, will be considered.

DRC only accepts applications sent via our online-application form on www.drc.ngo under Vacancies.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Please submit your application and CV in English no later than 21st September 2022.DRC as an employer

By working in DRC, you will be joining a global workforce of around 8000 employees in 40 countries. We pride ourselves on our:

Professionalism, impact & expertise

Humanitarian approach & the work we do

Purpose, meaningfulness & own contribution

Culture, values & strong leadership

Fair compensation & continuous development

Providing equal opportunities

We are committed to creating an inclusive and positive work environment based on mutual respect for all employees. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, age, ability, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, or any other factor. At DRC we celebrate diversity and appreciate our employees for the people they are and their unique skills, backgrounds, and perspectives. We encourage all interested candidates to apply.