Monday, September 19, 2022 – Famous Nigerian pastor and self-proclaimed prophet, Primate Ayodele has predicted that President William Ruto’s reign could be short.

This follows his reckless pronouncement and the subsequent removal of subsidies on fuel and Unga.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet, who predicted Ruto’s August 9th win to a T, warned of looming danger after the removal of subsidy, which has seen fuel prices shoot up.

According to the Prophet, the removal of the subsidy would in turn hurt the common mwananchi.

He poked holes in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto that was essentially built around the hustler narrative, saying the same hustlers will revolt against the president if he shortchanges them.

He urged the president to take things easy in order not to make pronouncements that would make the people go against him at the early stages of his presidency.

Ayodele reiterated that Ruto inherited a huge debt from the immediate past regime but forewarned the government that it was impossible to clear all the debts instantly.

He also explained that it would take some time to get the economy of Kenya back in shape because it won’t be as rosy as the president wanted it.

The prophet noted that it is not yet time to remove the subsidy that would subsequently force Kenyans to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for fuel.

‘’Kenya’s president, William Ruto has inherited debt and there is no magic he can do that can cancel the debt immediately. He has to take things easy so he won’t shoot himself and make some pronouncement that will make people go against him,’’ the prophet said.

The prophet urged Ruto to gradually implement certain policies such as removing the subsidy to cushion Kenyans from the record-high prices.

“Kenya’s economy is bad and it will take time to get in shape despite the fact that he has so many plans to bring it back, it won’t be so easy the way he wants it. He needs to take his time and I would advise him to step down the removal of subsidy, it is not yet time to do it.”

“He needs to do things gradually although he has the people at heart but rushing these things will create problems for him, Ruto should slow down a bit,’’ he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.