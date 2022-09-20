Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Caritas Microfinance Bank is the fastest growing Microfinance Bank in Kenya whose vision is ‘To be the household financial services provider that adds value to all our stakeholders. As part of our expansion strategy, we are seeking competent and qualified candidates to fill the following position

SENIOR RELATIONSHIP OFFICER – CONSUMER BANKING

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Head of Business Development, the successful candidate will be responsible for growth of quality asset book and liability accounts for employees from Government, Parastatals and Corporate Institutions.

Key responsibilities and accountabilities

Sign lending MOUs with Government an institutional client.

Manage relationships with targeted clients.

To increase the Bank’s visibility among institutions through an aggressive calling program, obtaining feedback, recommending, and implementing appropriate solutions in line with procedures/policies to satisfy needs, improve satisfaction levels and enhance service delivery.

Focus on marketing and establishing key banking relationships and partnerships with government agencies and institutional clients to enhance wallet share and enhance relationships.

Manage quality portfolio.

Drive and deliver exceptional sales targets by identifying and meeting customers’ needs individually and as team.

Manage sales teams.

Grow current and fixed/call deposits account business from assigned institutional relationships.

Building relationships by identifying clients’ needs and achieve business targets.

Manage, lead, and develop staff

Prepare month-end business report detailing performance results.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Business Management, or any other business-related field.

6 years of banking experience 3 of which should be in Consumer banking/Institutional banking, experience in Sales and Marketing, Business Development, Relationship Management, Liabilities management and Product development in a financial services environment.

Experience in implementation of electronic platforms and solutions.

Well-developed ability to manage business relationships

Strong networking and relationship building capacity

Self-driven, high level of integrity

High level of confidentiality in all dealings.

Sales and marketing skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills (oral and written)

Leadership and management skills

Analytical skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to:

Email: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke

Kindly indicate the position title on the subject line when applying Closing date for application 30th September 2022

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more information please visit:

http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke for further information