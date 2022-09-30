Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Red Bull Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku reportedly had a ‘secret medical’ with Chelsea this summer ahead of a potential move before the start of 2023-24.

The Frenchman underwent tests in Frankfurt in August, with a Chelsea orthopedist present, as the Blues look to steal a march in the hunt for one of Europe’s top young marksmen, according to German outlet Bild.

Nkunku already has six goals and an assist this season after a breakout campaign in 2021-22, which saw him bag 20 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga.

Last term, Nkunku managed 35 goals and 20 assists in 52 games in all competitions, including a hat-trick in his side’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Todd Boehly is eyeing up a £52.8million (€60m) move for the versatile forward, who can operate as either a centre-forward, shadow striker, or attacking midfielder.

The deal would require that non-negotiable release clause payment of £52.8m to be triggered for the player under contract until 2026.