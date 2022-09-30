Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Kenyans have been put on high alert after the first case of the dreaded Ebola Virus was reported in Kenya.

According to the Ministry of Heath, the infected man travelled from Eastern Uganda to Mumias, Kakamega County, to visit his relatives two weeks ago.

Already, Kakamega Health officials are investigating the suspected case of Ebola.

Mumias West Disease Surveillance Co-ordinator Boaz Gichana said in a statement released on Friday that the patient is currently at St Mary’s Hospital isolation unit awaiting laboratory tests.

Last week, the government issued an Ebola alert and called for screening of travellers at entry points on the border with Uganda.

Last month, Kenya put health officials on the border on high alert after the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was investigating a suspected case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Previous Ebola outbreaks and responses have shown that early diagnosis and treatment with optimised supportive care, with fluid and electrolyte repletion and treatment of symptoms, significantly improve survival.

The disease is usually introduced into the human population through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.