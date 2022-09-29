Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist

Job Description

• Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.

• Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office.

• Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.

• Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material

(e.g. pens, forms and brochures).

• Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.

• Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries.

• Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the

reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges).

• Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock.

• Update calendars and schedule meetings.

• Keep updated records of office expenses and costs.

• Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing and scanning.

Requirements and Skills

• Certification in Office Management, business administration or an equivalent is required.

• Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role for at-

least 2 years

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

• Hands-on experience with office equipment.

• Professional attitude and appearance.

• Solid written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.

• Excellent organizational skills.

• Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

• Customer service attitude.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly

send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Receptionist” to

vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 3rd October 2022.