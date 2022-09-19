Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Receivables Accountant
Coca Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing approximately 14 000 employees in Africa, and approximately 7 000 employees in South Africa.
Key Purpose Statement
To provide support to the finance function in ensuring proper capture of financial data to facilitate uninterrupted business processes in the operation and create a base for financial reports with integrity.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Reconciling accounts that have been escalated from the AR team
- Monitoring debtor balances to ensure a reduction in debtors DSO
- Ensuring credit and collection policies and procedures are followed within the team
- Ensure set procedures and credit control policies with regard to the invoices, credit notes and other documents are strictly followed.
- To monitor debt repayment for all company debtors past and present and submit monthly progress on repayment
- To ensure adherence to recommended prices for company products.
- Opening and maintenance of new distributor accounts.
- Ensure adequate provision is made for bad and doubtful debts
- Approve Invoices and Credit Notes
- Prepare analysis of accounts receivables
- Correspond with customers and respond to inquiries
- Assist with month end closing
- Provide supporting documentation for audit
Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related field
- Certified Public Accountant CPA IV
Experience
- Five years’ experience in FMCG or busy commercial environment
- Accounts Experience on Receivables.
- Practical experience of working with an ERP
- Hands on experience in manufacturing environment
How to Apply
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
|Closing Date
|2022/09/22
