Receivables Accountant

Coca Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing approximately 14 000 employees in Africa, and approximately 7 000 employees in South Africa.

Key Purpose Statement

To provide support to the finance function in ensuring proper capture of financial data to facilitate uninterrupted business processes in the operation and create a base for financial reports with integrity.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Reconciling accounts that have been escalated from the AR team

Monitoring debtor balances to ensure a reduction in debtors DSO

Ensuring credit and collection policies and procedures are followed within the team

Ensure set procedures and credit control policies with regard to the invoices, credit notes and other documents are strictly followed.

To monitor debt repayment for all company debtors past and present and submit monthly progress on repayment

To ensure adherence to recommended prices for company products.

Opening and maintenance of new distributor accounts.

Ensure adequate provision is made for bad and doubtful debts

Approve Invoices and Credit Notes

Prepare analysis of accounts receivables

Correspond with customers and respond to inquiries

Assist with month end closing

Provide supporting documentation for audit

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related field

Certified Public Accountant CPA IV

Experience

Five years’ experience in FMCG or busy commercial environment

Accounts Experience on Receivables.

Practical experience of working with an ERP

Hands on experience in manufacturing environment

How to Apply

Closing Date 2022/09/22