Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has picked up three awards at Marca 2022.

The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, picked up the LaLiga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Supporters’ MVP Trophy at the Goya Theatre.

Speaking after the event, Benzema, who also won the Champions League and LaLiga with Real Madrid last season, told Marca he was was ‘very proud’ to be recognised for his work, but was quick to state he is hungry to carry on scoring as he looks for even more major achievements.

‘I feel very proud of my work,’ he said. ‘I think this year is going to be a difficult year. I always want to do more.

‘I’m going to try and do more, that includes winning LaLiga, scoring a lot of goals and most importantly, enjoying myself on the pitch.’

‘It’s a very important trophy for me, thanks to my team-mates,’ Benzema added.

‘Without them I wouldn’t be here today. Thanks to the fans, the club and the president.

‘Every year is different, every year our rivals want to win LaLiga and let’s see what happens this year.

It is the first time the France forward has won the Pichichi trophy, which is awarded to La Liga’s top goalscorer each season.

Benzema has been out of action for nearly a month after picking up an injury in Real Madrid’s Champions League game against Celtic earlier this month.

But, speaking to AS via Football Espana, the 34-year-old disclosed that he is ready to return to the team for their fixture against Osasuna on Sunday.

He said: ‘I am happy to return to the team. I have spent time doing and I have had time to do a preseason.

‘I feel very good, comfortable. I am looking forward to playing on Sunday.’