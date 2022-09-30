Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Real Madrid legend, Iker Casillas has been forced to deny claims that he is dating Shakira, the ex partner of his long-time Spain team-mate Gerard Pique.

This is coming after the legendary Spanish goalkeeper finalised his divorce from Spanish sports journalist, Sara Carbonero.

Following news of his divorce, rumours started circulating that he is now seeing the Colombian pop star after her recent separation from Barcelona defender Pique.

The 41-year-old’s recent follow of Shakira on Instagram had fuelled speculation, but Casillas has taken to the social media platform to rubbish the rumours that his now dating the Grammy Award winner.

In a series of images across his Instagram stories, the former goalkeeper posted screen grabs of articles reporting the alleged new relationship and then finished off with an emoji indicating he doesn’t know where these stories came from.

Adding the message ‘Tocate las narices’ which translates to ‘touch your nose’ and another emoji using the phrase ‘OMG’ in an angry reaction to the reports.

Shakira and Pique confirmed their separation in June, after 12 years together. They met in 2012 when the Spanish defender appeared in the video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) and have two children together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

There had been claims that 35-year-old Pique had been unfaithful to Shakira towards the end of their relationship and that couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

Pique was also spotted with a mystery blonde at a party in June, after a picture was posted by fan Katrin Zytomierska at a party he attended in Sweden.

Pique has again come under fire since the spilt with Shakira, for his new relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti – just months after their separation was confirmed.

Casillas meanwhile, ended his marriage in 2021 after five years and two children with journalist Sara Carbonero. He has since been linked with a number of famous names including, Rocío Osorno, Alejandra Onieva, María José Camacho and Melyssa Pinto.