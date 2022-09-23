Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Solomon Mwangi.

In Embu county maranga, we meet Jemima Mwangi 28 years old, who has been ailing from swelling of the stomach. When she got married, she got pregnant, but unfortunately, she miscarried, and that was the beginning of her illness.

The swelling started, and she went to the hospital, where she was told that she was suffering from fibroids. Jemima has been suffering for a long time; six years of pain and suffering.

She has suffered rejection from people, even friends, due to her condition. She prefers to stay indoors to avoid socializing and people gossiping about her due to this condition.

Due to a lack of funds, Jemima has tried to look for treatment, but she’s been unable to. Mwangi, her husband, has been with her come sun come rain. Due to this illness, Jemima is unable to do anything for herself and depends on her husband for everything.

Jemima sometimes bleeds a lot, and the pain becomes too much. She uses painkillers to relieve the pain. She also has other issues, such as constant nausea. She can’t sleep at night because of the pain caused by the swelling. Jemima needs to undergo treatment, but due to a lack of funds, she’s unable to get one. The family has tried all they can do but to no avail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.