Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – People are just realising that Prince William is left-handed and they are shocked by this discovery.

For years, William has been in the public eye but many had no idea he uses his left hand to write, until today.

During the Accession Council ceremony today, September 10, William signed the proclamation documents with a fountain pen using his left hand.

He also handed his father, King Charles III, a document with his left hand.

Many were gobsmacked by this and social media commentary around the proclamation has now been dominated by discussions around being left-handed.

Even Nigerians joined in the conversation as they slammed the culture that makes elders see it as disrespectful when someone hands them something with the left hand.

One Twitter user asked if William should not be excluded from succeeding as King because he is left-handed.

See some comments below.

Watch the video below.