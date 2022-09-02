Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 2, 2022 – Ray J has hit out at Kris Jenner claiming she ‘masterminded’ the release of his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape and tried to ‘ruin’ his family.

The American singer, 41, was reacting to the drama between Kanye West, 45, and Kim, 41, after the rapper published text messages between him and his ex-wife with a plea from her mom, 66, who asked for Kanye to stop mentioning her name.

Ray J left a comment underneath a ShadeRoom, writing, ‘What about my mom Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain.’

The musician went on to claim that Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch. Vivid was the company that released the infamous sex tape between Kim and Ray J in 2007.

‘You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh,’ he stated.

‘You don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does,’ he wrapped up his grievances.

It comes after Kanye shared a text from Kim on behalf of her mom on Thursday September 1 to his Instagram.

‘From my mom – PLEASE,’ Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,’ she wrote.

It’s not the first time Ray J has made the claim that Kris was the brains behind the release of the tape.

In a bombshell interview with DailyMail back in May, Ray J said: ‘I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.

‘I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.’

The former couple, who got together in 2002 when both were 21, made the infamous tape during her birthday celebrations that year.

Kanye also hit out at his former mother-in-law on Thursday, writing, ‘Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do,’

”Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,’ he posted.

The couple – who were declared legally single on March 2 after a nearly seven-year marriage – share children North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.