Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – American rapper, PnB Rock has been shot and killed at the age of 30.

The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen was killed in a South Los Angeles shooting while getting robbed on Monday afternoon, September 12.

The Times reported that the shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles as PnB Rock was “being robbed of his jewelry.”

TMZ said law enforcement received a call about the incident at 1:23 p.m. and that graphic footage circulating online showed him “fighting for his life.” Police told media the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:59 p.m.

“The victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect,” Los Angeles Police Capt. Kelly Muniz said without naming PnB Rock.

“The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property. … The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property, to what extent we don’t know at this time.”

Muniz also revealed the suspect “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

A TMZ source indicated it “appears the shooter targeted PnB because no one else was shot or assaulted.”

The artist’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, with whom he shared 2-year-old daughter Xuri, reportedly posted and deleted that they were eating at Roscoe’s on her Instagram Stories.

A rep for Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles has provided a statement to XXL regarding PnB Rock being the victim of a shooting at the restaurant and his death on Sept. 12.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere,” the statement reads. “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.

“Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time,” the statement continues. “The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”