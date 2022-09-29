Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle.

The couple already shares a daughter, Alice, born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.”

The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.

On Wednesday, September 28, he shared a photo on his YouTube channel of himself holding and feeding his newborn baby.

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” the 22-year-old rapper wrote in his caption.