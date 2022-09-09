Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – American rapper, Mystikal, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.

The Ascension Parish grand jury indicted the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in the July assault.

The victim told investigators that she was visiting the rapper’s home when he beat her and forcibly raped her. During the encounter, the woman also claims Tyler, 52, took her phone and car keys and refused to let her leave.

Arrest records said Tyler eventually let the woman leave after he used the victim’s phone, and her bank account, to send himself $150.

Tyler has also been charged with single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, two indictments against him say.

Tyler, 51, remained in Ascension Parish Prison without bail.

The controversial rapper has a history of prior sexual misconduct allegations dating back over the past two decades, including a conviction from 2004 that forced him to register as a sex offender.

He has had several other arrests since the mid-1990s for marijuana possession, misdemeanor domestic violence, and first-degree rape, but none has led to a conviction.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who rose to national fame in the 1990s, is best known for his 2000 hit single “Shake (It Fast).” On the strength of that song, Tyler’s 2000 album “Let’s Get Ready” sold more than a million copies.