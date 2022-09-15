Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Jamaican rapper, Diamond The Body who recently shared a nude photo of her and Burna boy, has disclosed that her body count is 2000.
The rapper disclosed this in a recent interview where she also revealed that she sleeps with women and men.
Diamond concluded the interview by saying “Only God can judge me. I don’t give a f*ck!”
Watch the video below
