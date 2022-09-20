Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – American rapper, DDG has been hit with gun possession charges following his June arrest.

According to TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is being charged with misdemeanor charges of one count of carrying a loaded weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of reckless driving.

The gun charges carry a year in prison each while the reckless driving carries a maximum of 90 days if he’s convicted.

DDG was arrested on June 6 after Los Angeles police allegedly spotted him driving his Lamborghini erratically.

After pulling DDG over during a routine traffic stop, officers discovered a 9mm handgun in his possession. He was placed in cuffs and hauled off to Van Nyus Jail, where he posted $35,000 bond and was released.

The L.A. County District Attorney declined to move forward with a case, but the City Attorney has evidently decided to pursue the misdemeanor charges anyway. If convicted, each of the firearm charges could net a year in jail as well as another maximum sentence of 90 days for reckless driving.