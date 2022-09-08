Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Rapper 600 Breezy has revealed that his girlfriend died by suicide.

Breezy disclosed this in a social media tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, where he shared photos of them together and screenshots of what appear to be a suicide note.

In the text message, Breezy’s girlfriend tells him she’s tired and has been dealing with bad thoughts for years and was waiting for the right time to act. She disclosed that she is hanging out on a bridge and notes she “gave up a long time ago.”

Raven also tells Breezy it’s her choice and it’s something she wanted, adding … “It’s one thing to ruin your life, but I had to go and end mines too.”

600 Breezy admitted his girlfriend was hurting and added that he “did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going.”

He also said the death is going to mess him up for life and he will never be able to love again.

The rapper also told his followers to take people seriously when they show signs of mental health issues and depression.

Breezy wrote;My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going. I put everything into her and her business. I believed in her I worshipped the ground she walked on . She’s gone forever. I hate myself . Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real . This is what she left me with . And I suppose to be able to continue to live ????? @raven.k.jackson you always told me you wanted to go out young so you can get that love you deserve from others and be a legend. But what about your family baby what about me ? you left my heart so empty and broken lifeless alone.And no matter what they say or what you say I’m gonna forever feel like it’s my fault. Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health.