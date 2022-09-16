Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – Revellers across the world have flocked to Uganda for the hyped Nyege Nyege festival that had initially been banned by the Government.

Revellers started arriving for the event on Thursday, anticipating that the Friday – Sunday-long event would be memorable.

The annual event is famous for debauchery and that is why the Government had canceled it after a Member of Parliament labelled the event “a breeding ground for sexual immorality,”

The Government later announced that the controversial event would go on as planned since thousands of revellers across the globe had already arrived.

A TikToker shared a video of revelers having sex in a tent on the first day of the weekend-long event.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.