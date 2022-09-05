Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has said she disagrees with the ruling by the Supreme Court that found out that President-Elect William Ruto was validly elected during the August 9th election.

In its ruling on Monday, the seven-Judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that Ruto met the 50 percent plus 1 vote as stipulated in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

The apex court also said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free, fair and verifiable election and no hacking was done as claimed by Azimio Presidential candidates, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

Reacting to the ruling, Karua, who is also the Narc Kenya chairperson, stated that she respects the apex court ruling but he disagrees with it.

“The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings,” Karua stated on her Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST