Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s man and Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, has trashed the new Cabinet named by President William Ruto yesterday.

In a statement, Nyong’o lamented that Ruto’s Cabinet did not represent the country’s diversity, given that Article 131 (1) (e) prescribes that the president is a symbol of national unity.

This is after some counties missed out in Ruto’s Cabinet slots while others got more than they needed.

“Having seen appointments to the Cabinet, equity and regional balance, two components of national unity are prominent by their absence,” Nyongo stated.

At the same time, Nyong’o, who is the chairperson of the Council of Governors Land, Housing and Urban Development Committee, faulted Ruto’s decision to do away with the Devolution Ministry, stating that it undermined the principal structures of the government.

In his parting shot after naming his proposed Cabinet on September 27, Ruto wished the nominees the very best during the vetting process, after which Parliament will send him an approved list of CS for appointment.

